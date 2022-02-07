HBK Investments L P Grows Stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.08% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,283,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.87 on Monday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.