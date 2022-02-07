HBK Investments L P Has $6.68 Million Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KL Acquisition by 34.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $387,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAQ stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

