HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $411.54 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $545.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.