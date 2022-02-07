100,000 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.