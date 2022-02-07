Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Jonathan Moulds Buys 600,000 Shares

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider Jonathan Moulds bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($734,068.30).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Jonathan Moulds acquired 725,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £645,250 ($867,504.71).

Shares of Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 98.48 ($1.32) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.93. The company has a market cap of £117.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.10. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a one year low of GBX 62.20 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

