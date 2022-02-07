PSquared Asset Management AG Makes New $61.59 Million Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,586,000. Welbilt makes up 7.1% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Welbilt by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBT opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

