UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,773 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $31,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $77.33 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

