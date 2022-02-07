Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 3,445 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 102,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $99,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $5,627,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $361.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $376.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.93 and a 200-day moving average of $361.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.