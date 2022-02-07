Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,431,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,987,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,530,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 59,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,171. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

