SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $238.26 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.43.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

