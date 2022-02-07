Leuthold Group LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $377.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

