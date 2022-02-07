Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

