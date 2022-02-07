360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is TT International Asset Management LTD’s 4th Largest Position

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119,440 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech comprises about 9.0% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.05% of 360 DigiTech worth $160,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.26 on Monday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

