NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives $5.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
NWG opened at $6.74 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
