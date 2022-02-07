Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 459.33 Average PT from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 480.50 ($6.46).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AV shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.86) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.31) to GBX 468 ($6.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 435.20 ($5.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 415.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.45. The firm has a market cap of £16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99).

In other news, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($211,884.92). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,100.79).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

