Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. VSE reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VSE.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.
VSE stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
About VSE
VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.
