Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 120,309 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $142.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

