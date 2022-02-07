SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,652 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $217,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 198,496 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 827,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $66.30 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

