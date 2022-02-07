Stadion Money Management LLC Has $16.17 Million Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Stadion Money Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,898 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $67.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $74.78.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

