Ossiam Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 462,465 shares of company stock worth $39,653,383 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

