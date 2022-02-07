Renaissance Group LLC Has $37.47 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average is $310.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.