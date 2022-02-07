Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMADY. UBS Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $70.47 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

