AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $16.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.