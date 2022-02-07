Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $362.23 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,520,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 387,621 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.5% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $362,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

AMD opened at $123.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

