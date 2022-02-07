Collaborative Holdings Management LP Buys New Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. OptimizeRx makes up approximately 2.0% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OptimizeRx by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after buying an additional 68,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,694,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $979,569.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,290 shares of company stock worth $5,518,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
