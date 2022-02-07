Collaborative Holdings Management LP Boosts Stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 83.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. DarioHealth comprises approximately 8.4% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned about 0.09% of DarioHealth worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRIO shares. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

DRIO opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.40. DarioHealth Corp. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

