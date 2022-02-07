Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $206.25 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

