Albar Capital Ltd Invests $3.88 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. Trimble accounts for 1.4% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3,508.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

TRMB stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

