Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,430 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,051.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 80,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 102,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $145.42 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

