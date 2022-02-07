Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 108,964 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 108,964 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $110,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,044.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,108,000 after buying an additional 222,381 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 165,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131,751 shares of company stock worth $119,546,487. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.