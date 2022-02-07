Albar Capital Ltd Has $22.84 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Albar Capital Ltd reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,327 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 8.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $297.98 on Monday. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.35 and a 200-day moving average of $318.49. The company has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

