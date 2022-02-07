Albar Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 57.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,601 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 2.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 43.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.18 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.