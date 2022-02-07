Redwood Capital Management LLC Sells 1,132,092 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Redwood Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 62.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 674,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,132,092 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises approximately 5.2% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $68,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 580,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $20,207,177,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

ADS stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

