Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $48,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,507,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,714,264 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $923.32 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $902.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

