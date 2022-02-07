Sectoral Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.05.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $622.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $626.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

