Sectoral Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $102.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

