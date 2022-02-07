DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Discovery Value Fund’s Largest Position

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,234,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,969 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up about 25.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $872,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 262.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.29.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.