Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 31.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 82.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

SC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

