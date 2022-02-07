Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $106.42 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $103.39 and a 12-month high of $114.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

