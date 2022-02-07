$0.19 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.50 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $247.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.