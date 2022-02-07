Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $971,143.67 and approximately $51,897.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for $19.42 or 0.00045431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00110198 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

