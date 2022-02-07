First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$35.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.67.

FM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of FM opened at C$32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

