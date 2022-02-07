Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.64.

MSI opened at $235.57 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.69.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

