Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 152,249 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,002,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $326,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

