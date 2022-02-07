TT International Asset Management LTD Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TT International Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 222,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $40,157,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $228.39 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.