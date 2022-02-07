Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $198.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.98 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

