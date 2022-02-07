TT International Asset Management LTD Cuts Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,265 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 1.3% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1,653.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $247,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $287,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.32.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

