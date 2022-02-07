TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $975,000 in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 18.96.

Shares of OTLY opened at 6.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 7.74 and its 200 day moving average is 12.57. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 6.11 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

