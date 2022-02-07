Darsana Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,764,000. RH makes up 8.8% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $165,770,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $404.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.