TT International Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $312.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.00 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

